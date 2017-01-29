David Vitter's congressional papers to be housed at Tulane

BATON ROUGE - Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter's papers from his tenure in Congress will be preserved at Tulane University.



The university's Louisiana Research Collection announced it will house the documents, which include materials Vitter accumulated during his time as both a member of the Senate and of the U.S. House.



The files include correspondence, briefing books, constituent mail, grant and project requests, daily schedules, news clippings and photographs.



Vitter, a Republican from Metairie, served in the House from 1999 to 2005 and in the Senate from from 2005 to 2017.



The Tulane collection already holds the papers of dozens of Louisiana's political figures, including former Gov. Huey P. Long and Lindy Boggs, a former congresswoman and U.S. ambassador to the Vatican.



The papers are available to researchers who want to view them.