David Vitter joins Washington-based lobbying firm

BATON ROUGE - Former U.S. Sen. David Vitter won't stray from Washington for his next job, joining a well-known lobbying firm in the city.



Mercury LLC announced Thursday that Vitter has started working for the firm.



The Republican former senator said he'll be working both out of the Washington office and helping to establish a Gulf Coast operation. He says he'll continue to live in Metairie.



He expects to focus on energy, transportation, banking, judiciary, military and small business issues.



Vitter will be limited in initial lobbying work. He says he cannot directly lobby members of Congress for two years, but can reach out to the White House and give clients advice about congressional matters.



After two terms, Vitter left the Senate last month. He didn't seek re-election after losing Louisiana's governor's race.