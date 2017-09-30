Daughter of fallen deputy supported by EBRSO officers at homecoming game

EBRSO Facebook Page

WALKER - The daughter of fallen East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office deputy Lt. Shawn Anderson received a special surprise Friday night.

According to a post on the EBRSO Facebook page, members of her father's shift and EBRSO SWAT were in attendance as she was awarded the title of Sophomore Maid at Walker High School's homecoming game.

Going the extra mile, SWAT even had a special talk with Delaney Anderson's homecoming date.

Lt. Shawn Anderson was killed while on duty in March 2017. He was shot responding to a rape investigation.

At his funeral, Sheriff Sid Gautreaux awarded him a Medal of Valor.