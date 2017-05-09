Dates, times of Saints 2017 preseason games announced

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Saints announced their 2017 preseason schedule.

The preseason series will open with the Saints facing the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. In the second week of preseason, the team will head west to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

The Saints will then head home to host the Houston Texans at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 7 p.m. The team will then close out the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m.

All the Saints' preseason opponents reside in the AFC.