Annual Mid-City Jazz Festival set for March 28

BATON ROUGE- Professional jazz vibraphonist Charles Brooks has announced the date for his third annual Mid City Jazz Festival.

The event will be on the main stage at the Magnolia Theatre at Baton Rouge Community College's Mid-City campus. The festival is open to all middle school, high school and independent music schools in Lousiana.

According to a release, the one-day festival presents youth jazz ensembles with the opportunity to perform in front of professional jazz musicians and college educators in a friendly yet competitive environment.

Those that participate will also receive mentoring opportunities and exposure to the operation of Dr. Brooks' industry-level recording studio.

Festival registration is free and open through March 15. Interested schools can register here.