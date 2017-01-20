79°
Date announced for Saints-Dolphins game in London

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image via WembleyStadium.com

LONDON - The NFL says the Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Baltimore Ravens in the first game at Wembley Stadium next season on Sept. 24.

The Miami Dolphins will take on the New Orleans Saints the following weekend, Oct. 1, at English soccer's national stadium.

The NFL has yet to announce the start times.

They are two of four regular-season games being played in London next season. Twickenham, England's national rugby stadium, is hosting two games later in October.

