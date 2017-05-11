70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Dat Dog to open 3 Baton Rouge locations, testing Texas market

May 11, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS - Dat Dog, the quirky hot dog joint that has three locations in New Orleans, is opening 25 restaurants in Houston as it looks to expand through franchises in the South.

New Orleans CityBusiness reports B&G Food Enterprises LLC is set to open the first Dat Dog in Texas next year. A news release says there are no set locations at this time.

Dat Dog also has plans to open three restaurants in Baton Rouge, with the first one set to open later this year or in early 2018 under franchisee Prime Dog LLC.

Dat Dog announced earlier this year plans to put corporate-owned sites in downtown Lafayette this spring and near the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Mississippi later this year.

