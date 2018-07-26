Dashcam video catches passenger stuffing trash in storm drain

BATON ROUGE - A video posted on the social news website Reddit appears to show someone stuffing garbage into a storm drain on Nicholson Drive.

The video is marked with a time stamp insinuating it was taken Tuesday around 5:30 p.m. The video clearly shows road construction and student living complexes near LSU's campus.

In the video, the passenger in a white Nissan get out of the vehicle, shove something into the drain, and get back in before the car accelerates.

The video was originally posted Wednesday.