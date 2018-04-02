Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester

Photo: KTXL

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said Monday the driver likely didn't know he hit someone. Jones said he hadn't spoken to the driver. The sheriff's department said the protester suffered minor injuries.

Jones blamed "paid protesters" for causing chaos at the event.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident that marked the latest flashpoint following the March 18 shooting of Stephon Clark.

The protesters had gathered outside a sheriff's facility because a department helicopter was involved in the pursuit of Clark.

Jones showed the video Monday at a news conference but hasn't released it publicly.