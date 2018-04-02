70°
Latest Weather Blog
Dashboard video shows Sacramento sheriff's car hit protester
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Video from a dashboard camera shows a sheriff's vehicle hitting a protester then driving away during a weekend demonstration over the killing of an unarmed black man by Sacramento police.
Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones said Monday the driver likely didn't know he hit someone. Jones said he hadn't spoken to the driver. The sheriff's department said the protester suffered minor injuries.
Jones blamed "paid protesters" for causing chaos at the event.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident that marked the latest flashpoint following the March 18 shooting of Stephon Clark.
The protesters had gathered outside a sheriff's facility because a department helicopter was involved in the pursuit of Clark.
Jones showed the video Monday at a news conference but hasn't released it publicly.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
McKinley High School alumni react to proposed tax renewal
-
Lawmakers back $600M in borrowing for Louisiana interstates
-
Mosquito population down compared to last year as crews set up traps...
-
Demonstrators plan to rally all week outside Louisiana Attorney General's Office
-
Authorities investigating overnight home invasion at Baton Rouge apartment
Sports Video
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido
-
Trent Forshag's Journey: From an LSU walk-on to an assistant on the...