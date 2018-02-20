Daryl Edwards: A toughness that's landed him in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA - Swagger, that's what Will Wade likes to call it and Daryl Edwards has proved himself as "the lead dog" that doesn't accept anything less than winning.

"Daryl's got it, he's the only one, but he's got it," admitted head coach Will Wade.

Edwards is a junior college transfer, and has found himself as LSU's go-to defensive stopper, he consistently pick's the opposing team's best scorer to stop and shut down.

"My main focus is to shut down the best scorer, if I can make some shots that's what I'll do, but my goal is to be the best defender," said Edwards.

Saturday Edwards drew a game sealing charge which was just the latest example of his toughness.

"He's just got a little trait to him, he's got a little way about him where he's able to make plays that help you win and he's turned into a pretty good little defender for us," Wade said.

At 6-foot-4, Edwards has been over looked his entire life, from attending three different high schools, to being the 11th or 12th man at a top 25-juco in Florida, Edwards has built inside him a toughness that's landed him right here in Baton Rouge.

"It just gave me an edge, I always felt like I could play with those guys," smiled Edwards. Knowing that I come from a small place like Fresno that the stats wouldn't mean as much. So, I just knew I had to prove myself every time I stepped on the court. Just figure out a way to get things done. There's not a lot of resources in junior college. So, it's an advantage when you come here."

Growing up in Fresno California, Edwards brings with him a blue collar mentality to the red-stick.