Darrow man dies after hitting cane truck in Ascension Parish crash

DARROW - One person has died after a crash involving a cane truck in Ascension Parish Friday afternoon.

The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Friday on LA 75 near LA 22. 37-year-old Dominick Boudreaux of Darrow, Louisiana died in the accident.

According to Louisiana State Police, Boudreaux was traveling west on LA 75 in a 1996 Oldsmobile Cutlass Ciera when he crossed over into the eastbound lanes and struck the trailer of a 1999 International cane truck.

Police say Boudreaux was not wearing a seatbelt, and died at the scene. The driver of the cane truck did not sustain any injuries.

State Police suspect Boudreaux to have been impaired at the time of the crash. Toxicology samples were taken for analysis.

The accident remains under investigation.