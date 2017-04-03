Dardenne authorizes delayed start for state employees Monday

BATON ROUGE - Due to severe weather affecting Louisiana, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne is authorizing a delayed start for state employees in all parishes on Monday, April 3.

In a statement released Sunday night, Dardenne recommends employees should report to work if and when it is safe to do so. If severe weather limits employees’ ability to report to work on time, they should notify their supervisors as soon as possible.

He also says no state offices will be closed Monday.

“I urge all state employees to use caution and pay attention to media reports regarding the weather,” Commissioner Dardenne said. “We expect most of the severe weather to have passed through the state by morning, but do not put yourself at risk.”

State officials continue to monitor conditions throughout the state, and this announcement may be updated.