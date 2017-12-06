Danny Etling named SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year

BATON ROUGE- LSU's starting quarterback Danny Etling has been named the Southeastern Conference Scholar Athlete of the Year.

On Tuesday, the league announced that Etling will join offensive lineman Rudy Niswanger as the only LSU players to be named the SEC Scholar Athlete of the Year in the 15-year history of the award.

Graduating with a 3.74 GPA, Etling studied mass communication at LSU. He was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District Team in both 2016 and 2017. He's also the Vice-Chair of the SEC Football Leadership Council and the Tigers' nominee for the 2017 NABC Good Works Team.

Etling owns a 16-6 record as the Tigers' starting quarterback and his 22 career starts are the fourth-most in school history. Etling has passed for more than 4,000 yards at LSU.

Etling will take the field for the last time when the Tigers play Notre Dame on Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. in the Citrus Bowl.

The game will be televised on ABC live from Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.