52°
Latest Weather Blog
Daniel Cabrera's Walk off three-run blast lifts LSU to series sweep past Tennessee
BATON ROUGE, LA - Welcome to the SEC, Daniel Cabrera. The freshman outfielder belted a three-run blast in the ninth inning to send the Tigers to a walk off series sweeping win over Tennessee 9-7 on Sunday.
LSU capped off the weekend series in dramatic fashion scoring six runs in the final inning. On a day where Paul Mainieri decided to go 'Johnny Whole-staff' with his arms the Tigers saved the best for last.
The come-from-behind win gave LSU Coach Paul Mainieri career win No. 1,400. The win also moved LSU within a game of first-place Arkansas in the SEC west.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Worried homeowner voices concerns about eroding drainage ditch
-
Power outages caused by downed trees during storm might remain all day...
-
Local distillery branches out from spirits with help of LSU program
-
Remains of local Marine killed in helicopter crash brought home Saturday
-
Flooded streets, downed power lines and property damage following severe weather