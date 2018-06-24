Dangerously hot weather not stopping locals from getting outside

BATON ROUGE - Despite the temperatures, many residents are still spending their weekend outside.

Diehard runner Justin Gautreau is determined to get his daily workout in, regardless of the heat index.

"Mother nature is going to her thing, and you just got to power through it," Gautreau told WBRZ. "You sit around waiting on a 75-degree day, in the middle of the summer, it's not going to come."

And he's not alone. Taylor Trepagnier and Reagan Binning aren't giving up on their 2-hour bike ride around the LSU lakes.

"It's still worth it to get out there," Binning said. "It still makes me feel good after I do a bike ride, a run, or anything. If I kept waiting for it to get cold, I'd never get to go outside."

Even dogs are finding a way to beat the dangerous heat.

Dog owners Kelly Abadie and Kaityln Gahan say their pets love hot days, and they just let them do what they naturally do.

"It's very hot out here and she's a water dog, and we knew that would cool her down. They love to swim, so even it's cold they'd get in, but it's very hot and they spent a long time in there today," the dog owners said.

For those who live in South Louisiana, the scorcher of a day is just a way of life.