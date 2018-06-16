Dangerous hole in Zachary neighborhood posing serious threat, residents concerned

ZACHARY - A large hole located in a residential neighborhood has many people concerned. Some are even saying it poses a serious danger to children.

The hole borders Jessie Johnson's property in the Oaks Reserve Subdivision in Zachary. Three children live next door to him, one child is less than two years old.

"If nobody is outside and one of those kids slips in the hole, they could suffocate," Johnson told WBRZ. "All they have to do is slip and the next you know, they fell in the hole."

Johnson says the massive hole has been there since before he moved in four years ago.

But the width of the opening is not the only thing worrying residents. Neighbors say it's difficult to tell how deep the hole actually is, because every time it rains, the water continuously drains and the hole never fills up.

"We called the City of Zachary and they said they were going to have somebody come out and look at it. I haven't seen anyone come out and look at it."

Johnson says he made that call several years ago.

At this time there are no reports of anyone being injured by, or falling inside of the hole.