Dangerous calls prompt fire departments to seek bulletproof vests

CENTRAL - Local fire departments are planning to receive another layer of protection when responding to calls.

Firefighters are typically the first ones to respond to emergency situations, and they've noticed some calls require more protection, according to Charles Mondrick, Central Fire Department Deputy Chief.

"Fire and EMS are responding to more and more calls that have the potential to be violent and our firefighters are finding themselves from time to time in very dangerous situations," said Mondrick.

Because of the violent situations, Deputy Chief Charles Mondrick reached out to the Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation to get bullet-proof vests for his department.

Capital Area Law Enforcement Foundation, also know as CALEF, founded by retired law enforcement officer Pat Englade knows how first responders are on the scene of situations where gunfire is prevalent. Englade's foundation raises money for ballistic vest protection for law enforcement all over the capital region.

"We saw that going on from events all over the country where fire departments and EMS were going to need to go into hot situations where there could still be active gunfire going," said Englade.

Other departments like St. George, East Baton Rouge's District 6, and Pride-Chaneyville are also looking to get bullet-proof vests.

If you're interested in donating this cause, click here.