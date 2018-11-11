63°
Latest Weather Blog
Dancing with Big Buddy is back with new talent
BATON ROUGE- Dancing for Big Buddy is back with Baton Rouge celebrities.
The talent was announced and in the list of dancers is WBRZ's Brandi B Harris. The event will also be emceed by WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon and John Pastorek.
The star-studded event will be held April 27, 2019, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU's campus.
Big Buddies premier annual fundraising event helps fund mentoring programs in Baton Rouge. They take local leaders and prominent citizens and turn them into star dancers.
For more information on Big Buddy, click here.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Controversy over new Opioid that is 1000 times stronger than Morphine
-
'Stop the violence' parade held to remember and prevent
-
Baton Rouge developers propose realigning Dawson Creek
-
Finally feels like fall: Expect low temperatures all weekend
-
Local high school students show off their own bridge designs