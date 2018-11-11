Dancing with Big Buddy is back with new talent

BATON ROUGE- Dancing for Big Buddy is back with Baton Rouge celebrities.



The talent was announced and in the list of dancers is WBRZ's Brandi B Harris. The event will also be emceed by WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon and John Pastorek.

The star-studded event will be held April 27, 2019, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU's campus.

Big Buddies premier annual fundraising event helps fund mentoring programs in Baton Rouge. They take local leaders and prominent citizens and turn them into star dancers.

For more information on Big Buddy, click here.