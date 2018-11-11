63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dancing with Big Buddy is back with new talent

20 hours 34 minutes 36 seconds ago Saturday, November 10 2018 Nov 10, 2018 November 10, 2018 5:48 PM November 10, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE- Dancing for Big Buddy is back with Baton Rouge celebrities.

The talent was announced and in the list of dancers is WBRZ's Brandi B Harris. The event will also be emceed by WBRZ's Sylvia Weatherspoon and John Pastorek.

The star-studded event will be held April 27, 2019, at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on LSU's campus.

Big Buddies premier annual fundraising event helps fund mentoring programs in Baton Rouge. They take local leaders and prominent citizens and turn them into star dancers.

For more information on Big Buddy, click here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days