Dancer in wheelchair joins New Orleans all-male dance crew

Image: NOLA.com

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A man in a wheelchair has joined the all-male New Orleans dance crew called the 610 Stompers.

Jason Homer tried out for the group that describes itself as ordinary men with "extraordinary moves."

Local media report he got word Sunday that he had landed a coveted spot on the dance team.

Homer lost the use of his legs in an industrial accident three years ago.

His wife encouraged him to try out for the 610 Stompers, and he was cheered on at the tryouts by a raucous support team of family and physical therapists.

The Stompers are known for their distinctive outfits - tight blue shorts, red satin jackets, tube socks pulled up over the calf and a headband - and are a crowd favorite every Mardi Gras season.