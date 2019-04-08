Damage reported after Sunday's severe weather

Several areas in Louisiana and Mississippi have reported storm damage after Sunday's severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service, storm damage was reported in both East and West Baton Rouge. A funnel cloud was reported in EBR near the intersection of Perkins Road and Bluebonnet Road yesterday.

In Ascension Parish, a tree reportedly fell on a house and knocked down power lines near LA 22 in St. Amant. No injuries were reported. Multiple houses were also damaged following a possible tornado.

Over in Wilkinson County, Mississippi, a possible funnel cloud was caught on video. The cloud was reported near Woodville. It's unknown if any injuries were reported.