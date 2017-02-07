GOHSEP: 28 injuries, no deaths after severe weather strikes southeast Louisiana

BATON ROUGE- The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Crisis Action Team has been activated in order to address any requests for support from parishes and other state agencies due to today’s tornadic activity.

Seven areas across southeast Louisiana sustained possible tornado damage during several rounds of storms throughout Tuesday. Governor John Bel Edwards has declared a state of emergency and FEMA preliminary damage assessment teams are scheduled to begin work tomorrow in impacted areas in order to help determine what levels of Federal assistance will be available.

There have been 28 reported injuries in the New Orleans region due to the storms and nine more have been reported in the Baton Rouge region. Two injuries were reported in the Northshore region.

No deaths have been reported as a result of the severe weather.

“The numerous alerts provided by the media, the National Weather Service, local agencies and state agencies likely saved lives considering the widespread damage across the region," GOHSEP Director James Waskom said.

"We may continue to see more severe weather systems like today’s storms due to our unusually warm winter. Please stay out of the damaged areas so that first responders and utility crews can complete their work."

The impacted areas are as follows:

Region 1



Orleans

Tornado activity was spotted by the New Orleans Fire Department and the New Orleans Police Department in the area of Chef Menteur Highway.



Jefferson

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed a tornado touchdown at approximately 10:45 am between the 700 block of St. George Avenue and 3700 block of Jefferson Highway. The parish will continue to work with the NWS to confirm path and intensity.

Region 2



Livingston

Officials and NWS confirmed tornado activity in the Killian and Springfield area.

Another possible tornado was reported in the Watson area damaging homes in the northern portion of the parish.



Ascension

A tornado was confirmed to have touched down in the Donaldsonville area at approximately 11:00 am near the Old Rice Mill. Other damage was reported in Donaldsonville on Williams and St. Patrick Streets.

Region 3

St James

A tornado was reported on the west side of the Sunshine Bridge. Officials say there is damage on June Street in a small community known as Lemannville. NWS thinks this may be the same system that struck Donaldsonville.



Region 9



Tangipahoa

3 possible tornadoes impacted the parish. A large tornado was reported in Akers south of Ponchatoula before the moving towards Madisonville. A second possible tornado caused damage in Ponchatoula. A third possible tornado impacted an area near Amite. NWS believes this may be the same system that passed through the Killian area.



St Tammany

There were reports of a tornado touchdown in Madisonville at Highway