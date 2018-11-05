Dallas rape suspect also sought in northern Louisiana

DALLAS (AP) - Police say a man sought as a suspect in three sexual assaults in Dallas may also have made similar attacks in northern Louisiana.

Dallas police Deputy Chief Thomas Castro says the man sought in the September and October attacks in Dallas matches the description of a man suspected in two sexual assaults in Bossier City, Louisiana, in late March and early April.

In each assault, the man knocked on a door and either asked a woman for money or work. Then, the man forced his way into each woman's home, brandished a weapon and raped them.

The suspect is black and believed to be between age 16 and 19, stands 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs about 140 pounds and has a box-fade hairstyle and a mark on his wrist.