Dallas police officer accused in neighbor's death fired
DALLAS (AP) - Dallas police say an officer accused of fatally shooting her neighbor inside his own apartment has been dismissed.
The Dallas Police Department fired Officer Amber Guyger on Monday, weeks after she fatally shot 26-year-old Botham Jean inside his own apartment on Sept. 6. Court records show Guyger said she thought she had encountered a burglar inside her own home.
Guyger was arrested on a preliminary charge of manslaughter days after the shooting. She is out on bond.
Jean family attorneys and protesters had called for her firing following the shooting.
