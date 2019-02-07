81°
Dakota Theriot indicted in three Livingston Parish killings
LIVINGSTON PARISH - A grand jury has formally charged Dakota Theriot with killing his girlfriend and two of her family members last month.
Theriot was arrested in Virginia after he allegedly went on a killing spree in Ascension and Livingston Parishes, killing five people including his own parents in Gonzales.
On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Theriot for first-degree murder in the killing of his girlfriend, Summer Ernest, as well as her brother and father. Officials said Theriot had been living with Ernest's family for about two weeks before the shooting, after he was kicked out of his parents' home.
Theriot has to appear in court for the two killings in Ascension Parish.
