81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Dakota Theriot indicted in three Livingston Parish killings

3 hours 3 minutes 29 seconds ago Thursday, February 07 2019 Feb 7, 2019 February 07, 2019 11:18 AM February 07, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH - A grand jury has formally charged Dakota Theriot with killing his girlfriend and two of her family members last month.

Theriot was arrested in Virginia after he allegedly went on a killing spree in Ascension and Livingston Parishes, killing five people including his own parents in Gonzales.

On Thursday, a grand jury indicted Theriot for first-degree murder in the killing of his girlfriend, Summer Ernest, as well as her brother and father. Officials said Theriot had been living with Ernest's family for about two weeks before the shooting, after he was kicked out of his parents' home.

Theriot has to appear in court for the two killings in Ascension Parish.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days