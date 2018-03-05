73°
Dairy truck driver fired after urinating next to dairy cows
HIGHGATE, Vt. (AP) — Officials say a dairy truck driver caught on surveillance camera urinating near dairy cows in Vermont has been fired.
Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbetts said investigators are looking into the matter. Local police also have been contacted.
Darleen Tremblay of Tremblay Farm in Highgate tells WCAX-TV that she was “shattered” when the surveillance footage came to her attention.
There have been no charges. But Monica Massey of the Dairy Farmers of America said the driver’s behavior was unacceptable regardless of whether any laws were broken.
WCAX-TV reports that the dairy driver’s name has not been released. The driver has been terminated because of what happened.
