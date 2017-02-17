Daily lane closures on US 190 in Pointe Coupee start Sunday

TORBERT – Starting Sunday, the east and west bound left lanes on US 190 near Torbert will be closed as crews work to install guard rails.

According to DOTD, the closure will start at the intersection of US 190 and LA 1 in Pointe Coupee Parish and end at the intersection of US 190 and La 978. Traffic officials say it will be a 24 hour a day lane closure.

“DOTD appreciated your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through construction sites and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment,” a statement said.