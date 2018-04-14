Dad, friends want answers after son was injured in hit-and-run

BATON ROUGE - A father is looking for answers and the person who hit his son with his vehicle and left the scene Thursday night.



The incident happened around 10 p.m. on College Drive Thursday. Luke Wilson was hit on his bike. Wilson's friends think the driver did it on purpose.



"All of a sudder we hear Cameron, our guy in the back, start yelling 'hey we got to stop, someone hit Luke," Devyn Mire said. Mire, Wilson, and a group of friends were riding their motorcycles when Wilson was hit by a truck, according to witnesses.



"All we hear is Cameron saying 'it's bad, something's wrong with his arm, he's not really moving.'"



Witnesses said the driver of the truck never stopped to check on Wilson. They said the driver was in a dark red or maroon Nissan Titan.



"He never even checked up, he didn't hit his brakes at all. He had no interest in checking to see if he'd killed him. He just took off down College Drive after that."



The group said they have no idea why the truck driver did what they did, but believe it may have been road rage from passing him earlier.



Wilson's dad is pleading with the driver to come forward.



"Please turn yourself in," Daniel Wilson said. "I just want to protect other motorcyclists out there. There's no sense in running my son over and fleeing the scene."



If anyone had information on the incident, please call Baton Rouge Police Department.