DA to recap 2016 officer involved shootings Wednesday

BATON ROUGE – District Attorney Hillar Moore will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss a summary of officer involved shootings in Baton Rouge in 2016.

A statement by Moore's office said the 10:30 a.m. press conference not release new information about the Alton Sterling shooting investigation.

Read the full press release by clicking here.

Details are limited at this time. WBRZ will live stream the event online and on Facebook Live.