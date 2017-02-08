75°
DA to recap 2016 officer involved shootings Wednesday

February 08, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

BATON ROUGE – District Attorney Hillar Moore will hold a press conference Wednesday to discuss a summary of officer involved shootings in Baton Rouge in 2016.

A statement by Moore's office said the 10:30 a.m. press conference not release new information about the Alton Sterling shooting investigation. 

Details are limited at this time. WBRZ will live stream the event online and on Facebook Live.

