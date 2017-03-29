DA seeks to revoke bond for accused drunk driver

Image: WWL

COVINGTON - A district attorney wants to revoke or raise the bond of a Covington woman accused of causing a fatal accident while driving drunk on a bridge connecting the north and south shores of Lake Pontchartrain.



Olivia Matte posted $126,000 bond March 24 in Jefferson Parish in connection with the crash. Her blood-alcohol concentration registered 0.21 - more than twice Louisiana's legal limit for driving of 0.08. It was her third arrest on DWI charges in less than a year. When the accident occurred, she was free on bond from a Dec. 7 DWI arrest.



NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports Warren Montgomery, the chief prosecutor for St. Tammany and Washington parishes, filed a motion Wednesday seeking to revoke Matte's bond in that case, which is set for trial in May.