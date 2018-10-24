DA's office dismissing some criminal cases involving fired BRPD officer

BATON ROUGE - The District Attorney's Office has begun dropping cases that depend on the testimony of a recently-fired police officer.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said each case is being reviewed individually and he doesn't know how many cases may eventually be dropped.

In the past week, several criminal cases have been dropped after prosecutors decided former BRPD officer Yuseff Hamadeh's word was not trustworthy.

Hamadeh was terminated from the police department earlier this month after a months-long investigation into a shooting from August.

Police said Hamadeh fired his weapon at Howard as he allegedly fled a traffic stop on N. 15th Street. Hamadeh claimed that the suspect shot at him first, and he was only returning fire. However, Hamadeh's body camera and in-car camera were not rolling during the incident.