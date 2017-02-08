WATCH: DA recaps officer-involved shootings in first annual report

BATON ROUGE – District Attorney Hillar Moore released his office's first annual report of office involved shootings Wednesday morning.

At a 10:30 a.m. press conference, Moore detailed the report’s findings on the eight officer-involved shootings in Baton Rouge in 2016.

“Taking the time annually to sit down and review what we have experienced with officer-involved shootings is necessary if we are going to find a way to reduce them,” Moore said.

Moore said that the majority of individuals that did not survive officer involved shootings were African Americans. He said that fact mirrors East Baton Rouge Parish homicides, as well as nationwide officer- involved shooting statistics. Moore said EBR Parish had 62 homicides in 2016, the majority of victim and suspects were African American.

The report also shows that all shooting victims were men between the ages of 22 and 48 years old.

Moore said the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was involved in three shootings while Baton Rouge Police were involved in five.

Moore also addressed the impending release of the Alton Sterling decision. Moore said his office is not involved in the decision on when to release new information in that case. Moore did say he would expect a decision to be announced in the next two months based on other national investigations.

“I ask everyone to work with the Mayor and with law enforcement to ensure that any protests are peacefully and factually,” Moore said. “We will protect the rights of those who choose to protest peacefully and will protect the safety of the public of baton rouge.”