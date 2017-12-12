40°
DA: Lab delays stall indictment of man charged in 8 deaths

1 hour 34 minutes 49 seconds ago Tuesday, December 12 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Image: Willie Godbolt, via Fox News
BROOKHAVEN, Miss. - A Mississippi prosecutor says grand jurors won't consider charges this year against a man accused of killing eight people in May.
  
Lincoln County District Attorney Dee Bates tells The Daily Leader that a shortage of pathologists at the state crime lab means autopsy reports haven't been finalized.
  
Bates says he expects to present the case against 35-year-old Willie Godbolt to a grand jury in February or later.
  
Godbolt has been jailed without bail since his May 28 arrest, shortly after the fatal shootings of a sheriff's deputy and seven of Godbolt's relatives or acquaintances.
  
The killings May 27 and 28 occurred at three homes in and around Brookhaven. They began after a deputy responded to a disturbance call at a home where witnesses say Godbolt was arguing with his estranged wife.
