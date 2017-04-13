D-D Breaux's rowing LSU's championship boat

ST. LOUIS, MO - "I talk about that crazy boat that we are on... and oars in the water and we?"

Will It Make the Boat Go Faster: it's the book D-D Breaux read before this season, one with a message she shares with her team every day.



"Rowing the boat just means that we are all in it together, we are rowing together with both oars."



"We've talked about shooting rapids and when the waters get rough and we've talked about if you're rowing with just one oar you're rowing in a circle."



"We take two hands and we row both because during the meet d-d wants us all to be on board and be on that boat."



"I think that being in a boat together, rowing that boat and everyone moving forward and having that same positive energy, that same vision, not looking back but always looking forward is a very powerful message. It's not just about gymnastics, but it's about everything we do in our lives. "



D-D has been rowing this boat for the past 40 years at LSU, building the program from the ground up. And her girls know now is the time for D-D to be on top.

"We want to do it for her and d-d is someone who's been here every step of the way. If this team is going to do it for anyone it's going to be for her."

"This whole program is hers and it belongs to her and we know that as her girls. I hjust want to give it everything at nationals."

And giving it their all is all coach is asking for one last time in St. Louis.

"Be yourself, be true to yourself and compete from your heart. And we just have to do our very best and if our best is good enough then lsu will come out of this thing a champion."