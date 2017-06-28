D.A. to reveal details of July 2016 ambush on officers Friday

Image from the funeral services for Montrell Jackson

BATON ROUGE – An expansive review of the ambush of officers that left three dead and others injured last year will be revealed by the district attorney in an upcoming news conference.

Sheriff's deputy Brad Garafola and Baton Rouge Police officers Montrell Jackson and Matthew Gerald were murdered by a man who targeted police on Airline Highway. The gunman was shot and killed in a heroic effort by officers.

District Attorney Hillar Moore has spent the last months reviewing the attack and will reveal details of the ambush Friday. The information will be released Friday morning, Moore's office said.

In a news release alerting media outlets to the coming report, it was not revealed, specifically, what information will be released.

The day after the July 17 attack, authorities provided a detailed account of the attack. Had the gunman not been stopped, he likely would have moved locations and kept killing, authorities said then. Click HERE to see the original report.

