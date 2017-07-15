Cyclists complete journey in honor of law enforcement

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement officers from across the country descended on Baton Rouge Friday, the culmination of a six-day, 500 mile bike ride. Texas Brotherhood Ride's journey, in memory of officers killed in Dallas and Baton Rouge last summer, ended with a ceremony at BRPD headquarters on Airline Highway.

Tim Dunn, a firefighter in Houston, who participated in the ride, says the group completed this ride "simply to honor and show support for the families, coworkers and the communities at large where tragedies like this have happened."

Baton Rouge Police Chief, Carl Dabadie, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff, Sid Gautreaux, and Mayor-President, Sharon Weston Broome spoke at the event, praising the efforts of the men and women biking as well as the officers that gave their lives.

"They died as heroes, for the way they lived their lives, Dabadie said."

Prior to arriving at police headquarters, bikers stopped at the B-Quik gas station on Airline Highway, where two Baton Rouge police officers and one East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputy were killed by a lone gunman last July.

Fallen officer, Matthew Gerald's wife, Dechia, was on hand and received a memorial plaque from the group.

"The sacrifice these guys made and gals made to be able to ride that long on a bicycle is huge," Gerald said. "It means a lot."

According to Texas Brotherhood Ride's website, the trip from Texas to Louisiana has raised more than ten thousand dollars for the fallen officers' families.