Cyclist safety ordinance to be introduced to W. Feliciana Parish Council

WEST FELICIANA PARISH - After the death of Councilman Buddy Amoroso, cycling safety is back on the agenda for the West Feliciana Parish Council.

In the wake of Amoroso's death in June, a bike safety committee was established. During the council's Monday night meeting, one member will propose an ordinance which would create a list of requirements for bikers in the parish.

Councilman Mel Percey will introduce that ordinance which would require cyclists wear a piece of fluorescent colored clothing, ride in single file lines and not allowing people to bike in groups of 10 or more.

The proposal comes after a grand jury indicted 21-year-old Nicholas Alexander last week on a charge of reckless operation, but chose not to indict him for negligent homicide or careless operation.

State police say, Alexander, who was driving in the eastbound lane on LA 66, failed to reduce his speed and move over. Alexander's SUV struck Amoroso and another cyclist, who has since recovered from his injuries.

After tonight's introduction, the proposals will be scheduled for a public hearing.