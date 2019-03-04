Cyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run accident late Saturday night

HAMMOND- Authorities are looking for a suspect in a serious hit-and-run crash involving a cyclist Saturday night in Tangipahoa Parish.

According to police, the accident happened around 11:00 p.m on LA 1064 just east of North Oak Street.

Authorities say 39-year-old Ryan Stinson of Amite was riding on the gravel side of the roadway on a Mongoose bicycle heading westbound on LA 1064 when an unknown vehicle traveled off the roadway and struck Stinson.

Stinson was ejected from his bicycle and was transported to North Oaks Medical Center where he is in critical condition. Authorities believe the unknown vehicle is possibly a maroon Ford F-150.

This crash is still under investigation and anyone with information should contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at 985-893-6250.