Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Cyclist hit by car on Cable Street

March 06, 2017
By: WBRZ staff

BATON ROUGE – Crews are responding to a pedestrian hit by a car while riding their bicycle on Cable Street. 

Sources say that the cyclist was taken to the hospital in serious condition, however they have injuries that are not life-threatening. 

A News 2 crew is on the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

