Cyclist hit by car on Cable Street
BATON ROUGE – Crews are responding to a pedestrian hit by a car while riding their bicycle on Cable Street.
Sources say that the cyclist was taken to the hospital in serious condition, however they have injuries that are not life-threatening.
A News 2 crew is on the scene.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
