56°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

CVS Pharmacy promises to end touch ups of its beauty images

4 hours 9 minutes 6 seconds ago Monday, January 15 2018 Jan 15, 2018 January 15, 2018 9:43 AM January 15, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
  
NEW YORK- CVS Pharmacy, the retail division of CVS Health Corp., wants to end touch ups of its beauty images in its marketing campaigns by the end of 2020.
  
The plan, announced Monday, affects the marketing materials CVS produces, but it also says it will work with key brand partners and industry experts to develop specific guidelines in an effort to ensure transparency.
  
CVS says it will also launch the "CVS Beauty Mark", a watermark used to highlight imagery that hasn't been materially altered. That means changing or enhancing a person's shape, size, skin or eye color, or any other individual characteristics. The CVS Beauty Mark will start to appear on CVS Pharmacy produced-beauty imagery this year.
  
The initiative is the latest by Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS to be a better corporate citizen.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days