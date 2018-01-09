52°
Latest Weather Blog
Customs officers seize $22M in cocaine hidden in furniture
PHILADELPHIA - Federal customs officials in Philadelphia say they recently discovered more than 700 pounds of cocaine hidden inside bedroom furniture and kitchen cabinets that were shipped from Puerto Rico, making it the area's largest illicit drug bust in a decade.
The drugs, which had a street value of about $22 million, were seized in November by Customs and Border Protection officers from the Area Port of Philadelphia.
The drugs were found hidden inside false walls of the furniture. More than 250 bricks of a white powdery substance that field tested positive for cocaine were concealed in the compartments.
The furniture was searched after officers detected something unusual about one of the shipping containers.
An investigation is ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Groundbreaking for I-10 widening set for this week
-
Notorious social media video appearing to show animal cruelty under investigation
-
Residents in Donaldsonville still under boil water advisory
-
Murphy Paul sworn in as Baton Rouge Police Chief
-
Gov. Edwards on fixing budget hole: 'I've got to have some plan'