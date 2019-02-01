Custodian arrested after fight with high school bullies at McKinley High Friday

BATON ROUGE – A school custodian was arrested after an altercation with high school bullies at McKinley High School Friday morning.

Authorities said several students were harassing the custodian, who ended up fighting with the teenagers.

One of the students ran toward the custodian, identified as John Williams, 54, and was punched. Williams told deputies he hit the student because he felt the teenager was going to attack him. Deputies said after Williams punched the unidentified student, the two began to fight.

Another student got involved, Williams told deputies.

Sheriff's deputies said Williams was knocked to the ground, and a pocket knife fell out of his pocket.

Williams, investigators said, took things further when he picked up the knife: He extended the blade and waved it at students.

Sheriff's deputies said Williams was hoping to force the kids away from them, and used the knife to threaten them to return his keys, which they apparently had taken from him.

It did not appear that the students were charged.

Williams, though, was charged with aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon.

In an earlier news release, the East Baton Rouge Parish School System said a “student received medical treatment for an injury sustained while fleeing the altercation." Sources clarified the student was not injured at the hands of Williams.

