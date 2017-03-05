Latest Weather Blog
Cursive handwriting sees revival in school instruction
NEW YORK - Cursive writing is looping back into style in schools across the country after a generation of students raised on keyboarding, texting and printing out letters longhand.
Alabama and Louisiana passed laws in 2016 mandating cursive proficiency in public schools, the latest of 14 states to require cursive. And last fall, the 1.1 million-student New York City school system encouraged teaching cursive to students in the third grade.
Penmanship proponents contend writing words in a single line is just a faster way of taking notes. Others say students should be able to understand cursive documents. And research suggests cursive helps students master spelling and sentence construction because they don't have to think as much about forming letters.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
INVESTIGATIVE UNIT: Brand new warehouse not in compliance with state laws
-
Police cracking down on speed where teen was struck
-
Creepy man approaching women in Walmart parking lots
-
Strange smell identified that caused Ascension school shelter in place
-
One person hurt at apartment fire off Sherwood Commons