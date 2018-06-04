Latest Weather Blog
Curry dazzles from deep, Warriors take 2-0 NBA Finals lead
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Stephen Curry hit an NBA Finals-record nine 3-pointers and scored 33 points, leading the Golden State Warriors to a 122-103 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night for 2-0 lead.
Kevin Durant found his steady stroke to score 26 points to go with nine rebounds and seven assists while also handling a load of the defensive assignment against LeBron James. Klay Thompson added 20 points playing on a tender left leg to put the defending champions two victories from a repeat title they have talked about since the season began last fall.
James followed up his 51-point performance in Game 1 with 29 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds in a far tamer finals sequel minus the utter craziness of a drama-packed opener three days prior.
Game 3 is Wednesday night in Cleveland.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Senate approves budget proposal, more work needs to be done
-
Boaters in New Roads embrace the scorching temperatures
-
Oyster-shucking pro from Denham Springs returns home from global competition
-
Heat-related illnesses on the rise with scorching temperatures
-
Ban on smoking in casinos, bars now in effect