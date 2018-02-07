Current, former students call for new McKinley High School

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge School Board hopes to spend about $35 million renovating McKinley High School, but many are not satisfied.

"We've been forgotten is how we feel," said Dale Flowers with the McKinley Alumni Association. "We didn't complain when other schools received what they received, we just want to be treated fairly."

The school board wants to tear down a number of existing buildings and replace them with new classrooms and a library. Other facilities would be renovated.

However, many current and former students want a completely new school similar to what was built for Lee High just to the south.

Renovations to McKinley High are contingent on a 1-cent sales tax renewal up for a vote April 29th.