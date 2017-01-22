65°
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes

55 minutes 5 seconds ago January 22, 2017 Jan 22, 2017 Sunday, January 22 2017 January 22, 2017 12:22 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image from Fox News Sports

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - Authorities in the Dominican Republic say that Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former major leaguer Andy Marte both have died in separate traffic accidents.

Highway patrol spokesman Jacobo Mateo says Ventura died on a highway leading to the town of Juan Adrian, about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo. He says it's not clear if Ventura was driving.

Metropolitan traffic authorities say Marte died when a car he was driving hit a house along a road between San Francisco de Macoris and Pimentel, about 95 miles north of the capital.

