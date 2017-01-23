55°
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes

1 hour 36 minutes 28 seconds ago January 23, 2017 Jan 23, 2017 Monday, January 23 2017 January 23, 2017 7:27 AM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Associated Press
Image via ABC News

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - Two traffic accidents in the Dominican Republic have claimed the lives of two major league baseball players.

The highway patrol says Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died Sunday on a highway about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo.

It's not clear if Ventura was driving.

And also on Sunday, former major leaguer Andy Marte (mar-TAY') was killed when the Mercedes he was driving hit a house about 95 miles north of the capital.

