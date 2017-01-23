55°
Latest Weather Blog
Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes
SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - Two traffic accidents in the Dominican Republic have claimed the lives of two major league baseball players.
The highway patrol says Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died Sunday on a highway about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo.
It's not clear if Ventura was driving.
And also on Sunday, former major leaguer Andy Marte (mar-TAY') was killed when the Mercedes he was driving hit a house about 95 miles north of the capital.