Current, former major leaguers die in Dominican crashes

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic - Two traffic accidents in the Dominican Republic have claimed the lives of two major league baseball players.



The highway patrol says Kansas City Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura died Sunday on a highway about 40 miles northwest of Santo Domingo.



It's not clear if Ventura was driving.



And also on Sunday, former major leaguer Andy Marte (mar-TAY') was killed when the Mercedes he was driving hit a house about 95 miles north of the capital.