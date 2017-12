Curfew in effect for Tangipahoa Parish Friday night

TANGIPAHOA PARISH - A parish-wide curfew will be in effect for Tangipahoa residents Friday night due to icy conditions.

According to Parish President Robby Miller, the curfew will be in effect starting at 10 p.m. and will remain through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Temperatures are expected to dip into the mid-to-low 20s in the area.