Curbside Christmas tree collection starts Jan. 9

BATON ROUGE – Curbside Christmas tree collection for East Baton Rouge residents will begin January 9.

The service is available for all EBR residents, except in Baker and Zachary. Recycling Director Susan Hamilton said Republic Services will collect the trees placed on the curb between Jan. 9 and Jan. 21.

Hamilton said there will only be one pickup in each area, so leave the tree out curbside separate from normal garbage during those two weeks. Residents should also remove any decorations, lights or ornaments on the tree.

“The Christmas trees are then delivered to Natural Resource Recovery, where they are mulched for beneficial use,” Hamilton said.

If you want to remove your tree before the Jan. 9 pickup date, the city-parish has provided five drop-off locations that will be open Dec. 26 through Jan. 28. You can drop off your tree at these locations:

Independence Park, parking lot off Lobdell between tennis courts and Liberty Lagoon

Highland Road Park, 14024 Highland Road

Memorial Stadium, grassy lot near the corner of Scenic and Foss

Flannery Road Park, 801 S. Flannery Road

LSU, Skip Bertman Drive in lot across from Vet School