Curbside Christmas tree collection for EBR begins Jan. 9

BATON ROUGE – The City-Parish will begin collecting Christmas trees for its recycle program on Jan. 9.

Trees will be collected for East Baton Rouge residents, except for Baker and Zachary. Trees should be placed curbside between Jan. 9 and Jan. 21.

According to parish officials, there will only be one pickup in each area.

"The trees will be collected in rear loaders or brush trucks," Susan Hamilton, the city's Recycling Director, said. "The trees are then delivered to Natural Resources Recovery, the City-Parish woody-waste recycling contractor, where they are mulched for beneficial re-use."

Christmas trees should be separated from other trash and woody waste. Residents should remove stands, lights, ornaments or plastic tree bags from the trees.

The following drop-off collection sites are open until Jan. 28:

- Independence Park, parking lot off Lobdell between tennis courts and Liberty Lagoon



- Highland Road Park, 14024 Highland Road



- Memorial Stadium, grassy lot near the corner of Scenic and Foss



- Flannery Road Park, 801 S. Flannery Road



- LSU, Skip Bertman Drive in lot across from Vet School

Christmas tree recycling program are the Environmental Services Division, East Baton Rouge Parish Recycling Office, Waste Connections, Republic Services, Natural Resources Recovery, BREC and LSU.

