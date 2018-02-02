48°
Cuba state media: Fidel Castro's son has killed himself

Thursday, February 01 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: CNN
HAVANA (AP) - Cuba state media is reporting that the oldest son of late Cuban leader Fidel Castro has killed himself.
  
Official website Cubadebate says Fidel Castro Diaz-Balart took his life Thursday after months of treatment for a "deeply depressed state." He was 68.
  
The eldest son of Cuba's former leader was known for his distinctive beard and resemblance to his father.
  
A brief note read on state television said that his treatment had "required a hospitalization regime then outpatient follow-up."
  
Castro Diaz-Balart's mother was Mirta Diaz-Balart, a woman from Cuba's aristocracy who Castrol married in his youth before beginning the revolutionary struggle that later brought him and his brother Raul to power.
